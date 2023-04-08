HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: A day after joining BJP, former Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy meets Amit Shah and other leaders in Delhi

They have reportedly discussed the emerging political scenario in Andhra Pradesh, including the alliance with Jana Sena Party

April 08, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
N. Kiran Kumar Reddy with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Andhra Pradesh State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, in New Delhi on Saturday.

N. Kiran Kumar Reddy with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Andhra Pradesh State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Former Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh N. Kiran Kumar Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at BJP national president J.P. Nadda’s residence in New Delhi on April 8 (Saturday), a day after joining the national party.

Mr. Reddy also called on party national general secretary B.L. Santosh and some other senior party leaders.

They had a brief discussion on the emerging political scenario in Andhra Pradesh, and also reportedly touched on the BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance, which was claimed to be intact, notwithstanding the cracks it developed in the last couple of years.

As the last Chief Minister of the unified State, Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy went through the political turmoil created by bifurcation and stepped down from the post after making a futile attempt to keep the State united. He had since lied low in the Congress party, from which he had resigned a few days ago.

At the time of joining the BJP, Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy said he was prepared to discharge any responsibility entrusted to him.

It remains to be seen what role he is going to play in the run-up to the general elections, which are barely a year away.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.