Andhra Pradesh: 98 persons held, 1.55 lakh litres of jaggery wash destroyed in one week in Kakinada district, says SP

The Kakinada district police and Special Enforcement Bureau teams on Tuesday arrested 16 persons and seized 22,500 litres of jaggery wash during the joint raids conducted in the strategic locations across the district. The raids were led by SEB ASP A. Ramadevi and other officials. A total of 24 cases were registered on Tuesday.

Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu has said that the raids on the production units of ID liquor have been intensified across the district. “Ninety-eight persons have been arrested and 1.55 lakh litres of jaggery wash has been destroyed during the raids conducted in the past seven days. A total of 2,394 litres of ID liquor was seized during the raids”, said Mr. Raveendranath Babu.