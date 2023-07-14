ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: 98% candidates qualify in AP EdCET

July 14, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Successful candidates can visit the website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education to view the result and download the rank card

The Hindu Bureau

Out of the total 11,236 candidates who had appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET)-2023 conducted on June 14, 10,908 aspirants (97.08%) qualified for admission in the B.Ed and B.Ed Special Education courses in the universities and government colleges in the State.

In a statement on Friday, Convener of the examination K. Rajendra Prasad said the first rankers in each subject were Y. Sagar (mathematics); Marrapu Tirupati Naidu (physical science); Lalmatti Aasma (biological sciences); Singupurapu Balaram Naidu (social studies); and Bukkuru Naveen (English).

He said the candidates could visit the website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education — https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in — to view the result and download the rank cards.

