Andhra Pradesh: 98% candidates qualify in AP EdCET

July 14, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Out of the total 11,236 candidates who had appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET)-2023 conducted on June 14, 10,908 aspirants (97.08%) qualified for admission in the B.Ed and B.Ed Special Education courses in the universities and government colleges in the State.

In a statement on Friday, Convener of the examination K. Rajendra Prasad said the first rankers in each subject were Y. Sagar (mathematics); Marrapu Tirupati Naidu (physical science); Lalmatti Aasma (biological sciences); Singupurapu Balaram Naidu (social studies); and Bukkuru Naveen (English).

He said the candidates could visit the website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education — https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in — to view the result and download the rank cards.