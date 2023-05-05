Andhra Pradesh: 97 from State return safely from Sudan

May 05, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ninety-seven persons belonging to Andhra Pradesh have safely returned to their hometowns from the strife-torn Sudanese capital Khartoum so far, and one more is reaching Vijayawada on May 6 morning, says Venkat S. Medapati, president of AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (AP-NRTS), in a press release.

He said the Central government facilitated the evacuation of Indians as part of Operation Cauvery.

The State government took necessary action for the return of people who were stranded in Khartoum, which plunged into chaos due to a bloody coup.

Of them, 63 persons reached New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Cochin and Hyderabad airports, and from there moved to their respective places, for which the AP Bhavan in New Delhi, the APNRTS and the district administrations made necessary arrangements, and the remaining availed the assistance provided by their employers.

Principal Secretary (GAD) R. Muthyala Raju, AP Bhavan additional Resident Commissioner Himanshu Kaushik and APNRTS CEO P. Hemalatha Rani personally monitored the operation as far as the people of Andhra Pradesh are concerned.