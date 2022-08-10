Andhra Pradesh: 92.36% candidates clear AP ECET-2022

August 10, 2022 21:29 IST

Girls clock 95.68 pass rate, while that of boys is 91.44%

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 results were declared by the State Council of Higher Education on Wednesday. Out of the total number of 36,440 students who appeared for the exam, 33,657 (92.36%) of them passed.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Kakinada conducted the exam on behalf of APSCHE on July 22 at 103 test centres across 24 districts of the State and Hyderabad region. Girls outshone boys by registering 95.68 pass percentage as compared to 91.44% pass percentage among boys.

The top 10 rankers are Tumpudi B.V.N.S.S. Karthikeya from Mandavalli mandal of Krishna district, Karaparthi Prudhvi Teja from Bantumilli in Krishna district, Shaik Nagur Vali from Jaggayyapet in Krishna district, Kaushik Kajjam from Hayathnagar in Telangana, Kanikaram Dwizotman from Kadapa district, Chitturi Swaroop from Kakinada, Srigakollu Sai Mani Tejaswi from East Godavari district, Mandapaka Nandini from Penamaluru in Krishna district, Thota Durga Sravanthi from Guntupalli in Krishna district and Potabattula Suhasini from Konaseema, in that order.

Special Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education, J. Syamala Rao, Chairman of APSCHE K. Hemachandra Reddy and Vice-Chairman Ramamohan Rao were present.