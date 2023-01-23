Andhra Pradesh: 92.3% take police constable prelims examinations in Tirupati

January 23, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - TIRUPATI

The preliminary entrance test conducted by Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) to recruit police constables received an impressive response from the aspirants, as 92.3% took the test in Tirupati district on Sunday.

The test was conducted at 57 centres across the district, with 37 in Tirupati, seven in Gudur and 13 in Puttur towns. A total of 28,848 of the 31,252 candidates who registered for the test, attended, while 2,404 abstained. Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy visited several test centres and monitored the arrangements made for peaceful conduct of the test.

An officer of the Sub-Inspector cadre was posted at every test centre, while bigger centres were headed by an Inspector to monitor the arrangements. Three officers of the Additional Superintendent cadre were deployed at Tirupati, Gudur and Puttur regional centres. The cops ensured that the candidates did not resort to copying or other forms of malpractices while taking the test.

The department had even formed help desks and plied free buses from the Tirupati railway station and the APSRTC bus station to the various test centres. The candidates were frisked before they were allowed into the exam centres.

Mr. Reddy said that the physical fitness tests would be conducted in a transparent manner and appealed to the aspirants not to fall prey to the middlemen promising an ‘easy way’ to get recruited. He asked the candidates to approach the nearest police station, should they come across such offers.