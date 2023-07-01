ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: 9,000 unemployed youth likely to write test on July 2 to get scholarships and books from Kinjarapu family, says Srikakulam MP

July 01, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu releasing Yerranna Vidya Sankalpam poster in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Srikakulam Member of Parliament Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Saturday said that around 9,000 unemployed youth are expected to write competitive exam in various centres of Srikakulam district on July 2 (Sunday) under Yerranna Vidya Sankalpam programme which would ensure scholarships, cash prizes and books of competitive examinations.

Speaking to the media here, he said that many youngsters were unable buy books which needed for the State and national level competitive exams being conducted by UPSC, Railways, banks and other institutions.

He said that his father Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu had strived hard to ensure support for meritorious students and it was being implemented again in the name of Yerranna Vidya Sankalpam. He thanked TDP North Andhra graduate constituency MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao for extending his support with his vast experience in the field of education.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US