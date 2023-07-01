HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: 9,000 unemployed youth likely to write test on July 2 to get scholarships and books from Kinjarapu family, says Srikakulam MP

July 01, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu releasing Yerranna Vidya Sankalpam poster in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Srikakulam Member of Parliament Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Saturday said that around 9,000 unemployed youth are expected to write competitive exam in various centres of Srikakulam district on July 2 (Sunday) under Yerranna Vidya Sankalpam programme which would ensure scholarships, cash prizes and books of competitive examinations.

Speaking to the media here, he said that many youngsters were unable buy books which needed for the State and national level competitive exams being conducted by UPSC, Railways, banks and other institutions.

He said that his father Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu had strived hard to ensure support for meritorious students and it was being implemented again in the name of Yerranna Vidya Sankalpam. He thanked TDP North Andhra graduate constituency MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao for extending his support with his vast experience in the field of education.

