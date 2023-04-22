ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: 7.9 acre identified for construction of Collectorate building in Rajamahendravaram

April 22, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The construction of five flyovers is in progress at a cost of ₹119 crore in the city, says official 

The Hindu Bureau

Secretary to Government (Roads and Buildings) P.S. Pradyumna with Collector K. Madhavilatha in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Secretary to Government (Roads and Buildings) P.S. Pradyumna on Saturday inspected the land for construction of the East Godavari District permanant Collectorate and other government offices in Rajamahendravaram city. At present, the Collectorate of the East Godavari district is located at Bommuru, five kilometers away from Rajamahendravaram. 

District Collector K. Madhavilatha, Joint Collector N. Tej Bharat, and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar accompanied Mr. Pradyumna during the site inspection. 

The officials have identified 7.9 acres of land in Azadi Chowk, Jampeta and Old Police Quarters for establishing the permanent Collectorate of the East Godavari district in the city. According to an official release, some buildings of the government departments would also be built near the permanent Collectorate. 

In an interaction with the district officials, Mr. Pradyumna has stated that the public would get better access to the district administration after the Collectorate is shifted to the city. 

Mr. Pradyumna has said that the construction of five flyovers is in progress with a budget of ₹119 crore in Rajamahendravaram. He has also directed the district officials to acquire land for the driving track. The officials on Saturday inspected the repair works of Road-cum-Railway bridge in the city.

