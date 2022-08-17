Andhra Pradesh: 754 procedures included in Aarogyasri scheme

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that all the village clinics and health centres have to be connected to the district teaching and general hospital for better management of healthcare services.

“Ensure that the district teaching hospital functions as a parent body for all the PHCs, CHCs, and village clinics. A system has to be created where one dean takes care of the management of the district teaching hospital and the other administers the remaining health facilities in the district,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review on the Health Department on Wednesday.

In another major decision, the Health Department included 754 new procedures in the YSR Aarogyasri insurance scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With these new procedures, and after the exclusion of a few recommended by the committee, the number of procedures covered under the scheme has increased to 3,118,” the officials said.

Community service for medicos

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also proposed that students pursuing medicine under government seats should mandatorily go through community service for one year.

“Prepare a framework to implement the community service programme,” the Chief Minister said.

While reviewing the works pertaining to the construction and renovation of the village clinics and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), he directed the officials to appoint one special officer to monitor the projects exclusively.

“The officer will be responsible for supervising the projects and availability of doctors and ambulances in all the facilities. If the officer carries out his work efficiently, the ‘Family Doctor’ scheme will function smoothly,” he observed.

He also reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the State and directed the officials to create awareness among people to take the precaution dose.

Teaching hospital sanctioned

The Chief Minister further directed the officials to set up a district teaching hospital in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

The officials also sought that the Mid-Level Health Providers (MLPs) be named as Community Health Officers.

Minister for Health V. Rajani, Principal Secretary M.T Krishna Babu, and Commissioner J. Nivas were among others present.