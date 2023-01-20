Andhra Pradesh: ₹729 crore paid to farmers for paddy procurement in kharif 2022-23 season in West Godavari, says Joint Collector

January 20, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)

West Godavari Joint Collector J.V. Murali on Friday said that ₹729 crore has been paid to the farmers towards paddy procurement in the kharif 2022-23 season in the West Godavari district.

By mid January, the State government has procured 3.66 lakh metric tonnes of paddy worth ₹729 crore, he said. The West Godavari District Agriculture Advisory Board (AAB) here on Friday met to discuss the issues including irrigation and payment for paddy procurement.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Murali has said that pending amount of ₹17 crore would soon be paid to paddy farmers. “An amount of ₹1.5 lakh has been paid to farmers for procuring gunny bags and ₹1.5 crore has been paid under transportation component,” said Mr. Murali.

AAB president Kaigala Srinivasa Rao has said that the State government would provide training for farmers in drone technology. The irrigation officials have been told to identify the group of farmers each from the respective mandal for the training.