Andhra Pradesh: 70 people donate blood at NSS camp in Tirupati

Around 70 persons donated blood at a camp conducted by Red Ribbon Club and the NSS unit of S.V.S.S.C. Government Degree College, Sullurpeta on Thursday.

College principal S.L.B. Sankara Sharma inaugurated the camp by donating blood. He explained how a donor could benefit three persons by donating blood as blood cells, platelets and plasma extracted from the blood could be used separately. He called upon the students to donate blood regularly. NSS programme officer P. Edukondalu, club’s convener N. Prabhakar and IQAC coordinator V. Raja took part in the camp.