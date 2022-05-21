Andhra Pradesh: 64 mandals likely to witness heatwave conditions today

May 21, 2022 21:24 IST

One mandal in Kakinada may witness severe heatwave conditions

One mandal is likely to witness severe heatwave conditions and about 64 mandals in the State are likely to witness heatwave conditions on Sunday, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

On Saturday, nine mandals, including three each in Anakapalli and Kakinada, and one each in East Godavari, Konaseema and Visakhapatnam districts, experienced heatwave conditions.

Most of the places recorded below normal maximum temperatures and the coastal districts were hotter compared to the Rayalaseema region. Gannavaram-Vijayawada station recorded 40.5 degrees Celsius, the highest in the State. It was followed by Nandigama (39.8), Tuni (39.4), Amaravati (39.4), Machilipatnam (38.9), Jangamaheswara Puram (38.8) and Kakinada (38.5).

On Sunday, one mandal in the Kakinada district is likely to witness heatwave conditions while 64 mandals including 16 in Kakinada, 12 in Anakapalli, and nine each in Konaseema, East Godavari and Vizianagaram, five in Srikakulam and two each in ASR and Paravathipuram Manyam districts are likely to witness heatwave condition.