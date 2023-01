January 16, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Kakinada police on Monday arrested 550 persons and seized 266 roosters during the raids conducted across the district.

In an official release, Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu has said, “We have conducted raids across the district. The raids will continue for some more days. We have registered 250 cases on Monday.”

The police have also destroyed the stages erected for the cockfights and recovered ₹1.67 lakh from the cockfight venues.