Andhra Pradesh: 55 red sanders logs seized, 7 held in Kadapa

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan inspecting the seized red sanders logs in Kadapa on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 06, 2022 01:59 IST

Kadapa district police on Tuesday arrested seven persons and seized 55 red sanders logs weighing about two tonnes, ₹9.5 lakh in cash, four cars and a two-wheeler from their possession.

One of them, Simpathi Fakruddin(26), is a house-breaking offender and later got involved in red sanders logs smuggling activity. It may be recalled that the police had invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act last year against Fakruddin, who was found involved in 71 smuggling cases across the district.

A native of Khadarpalli in Chapadu mandal of Kadapa district, Fakruddin was initially known for house breaking and small-time burglary along with his brothers, and had cases booked in several police limits across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Taking advantage of his expertise in driving, the smuggling operatives utilised his services in driving cars and trucks out of the forests. He had also reportedly violently attacked police and forest staff whenever he was accosted during raids.

The police also held him responsible for the death of a worker from Tamil Nadu, who had fallen off a vehicle during a chasing operation in Mydukur forest area.

Fakruddin was arrested on Tuesday along with Yasin of Chapadu, Kamaraj of Tamil Nadu, Rammohan Reddy of Kurnool, Nallagondu Veerabhadrudu of Khajipet, Banavath Gopi Naik of Prakasam and Boya Aravind of Ananthapuramu, who were involved in cases filed in Proddatur and Khajipet police limits.