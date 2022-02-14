Andhra Pradesh: ₹5,033 crore budget for Chittoor Zilla Parishad

Panchayat Raj and Roads & Buildings gets ₹1,201 crore

CHITTOOR

Chittoor district’s Zilla Parishad annual budget for ₹5,033.60 crores for 2022-23 was approved at a meeting chaired by ZP chairman Govindappa Vasu, after a marathon meeting on Sunday night.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Vasu said that top priority would be accorded to the suggestions and views of the ZP members on the development works. He said that while ₹1,201 crore was allocated for the works under the Panchayat Raj and Roads & Buildings departments, the allocation for the agriculture sector was ₹532 crore. He said that the NREGS allocation was set at ₹945 crore, and rural water works at ₹181 crore.

The ZP chairman said that the issues on the allocation of land to construction of 27 village secretariats and 35 Rythu Bharosa Kendras would be solved at the earliest, besides initiating steps to remove the legal hassles. The works pertaining the Jala Jeevan Mission for providing drinking water supply to all households in the rural areas would be stepped up. All the weak tank bunds would be strengthened with plans to strengthen the ayacut of farmers.

The officials were told to ensure regular power supply to over 3 lakh agriculture connections in the district.

Mr. Vasu said that the medical and paramedical staff at the rural areas had done a commendable service in fight against the COVID first, second and third waves in the district. He expressed happiness at the Nadu-Nedu works which were accomplished at a fast pace in the district in the first phase.

Tirupati MP Gurumurthy, senior officials of various government departments were present.