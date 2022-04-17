Andhra Pradesh: 5 injured in clash after stone pelting during ‘Hanuman Shobha Yatra’ at Holagunda in Kurnool

Police take 85 persons from two communities into custody

Five persons were injured in a clash between two communities that broke out after stone pelting during the ‘Hanuman Shobha Yatra’ at the Holagunda village in Kurnool district on Saturday night.

The police took into custody 85 persons from two different communities on Sunday as more than 500 police personnel have been deployed at the village to prevent any untoward incident. All the injured persons were said to be out of danger.

A tense situation prevailed, despite the presence of the police during the ‘Shobha Yatra’. The police personnel led by Adoni DSP K. Vinod Kumar brought the situation under control. Mr. Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that 42 persons from one community and 43 from the other were taken into custody and that they would be produced before the court after medical examination.

Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy visited the village on Sunday and spoke to the elders from both the communities.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju, in a tweet on Sunday, criticised the State government, alleging that it had ‘failed in ensuring safety of the people who were taking out the Shobha Yatra’. “Just putting the opposition party leaders behind the bars to stop them from holding protests will not help,” he said and demanded immediate action against the ‘trouble-makers’.