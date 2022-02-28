Andhra Pradesh: 49 grievances received from SC, STs in East Godavari

Joint Collector directs officials to address the problems

East Godavari Joint Collector (Revenue) Sumit Kumar on Monday received 49 grievances from the people belong to Scheduled Castes and Tribes during the special grievance cell here.

District Collector Ch. Hari Kiran has launched the special grievance cell to address and speed up the grievances of the SC and STs in the district.

The special grievance cell is conducted on the last Monday of every month.

The grievances received on Monday pertained to land disputes, caste certificates, ration cards and atrocities. The officials have been directed to address the grievances.