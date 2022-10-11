Andhra Pradesh: 46 acres identified in Narsapuram for JNTU-K campus

The Hindu Bureau NARSAPURAM (WEST GODAVARI)
October 11, 2022 20:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The West Godavari district authorities has identified 46.11 acres of land for the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) proposed near Narsapuram. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Joint Collector J.V. Murali on Tuesday inspected the land at Likhithapudi village in Narsapuram mandal. However, nearly 11 acres belongs to the government, while the rest needs to be acquired for the project. The proposed land is adjacent to the site for Aquaculture University, for which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to lay the foundation stone on October 14.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Rajahmundry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app