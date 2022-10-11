Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: 46 acres identified in Narsapuram for JNTU-K campus

The West Godavari district authorities has identified 46.11 acres of land for the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) proposed near Narsapuram. 

Joint Collector J.V. Murali on Tuesday inspected the land at Likhithapudi village in Narsapuram mandal. However, nearly 11 acres belongs to the government, while the rest needs to be acquired for the project. The proposed land is adjacent to the site for Aquaculture University, for which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to lay the foundation stone on October 14.


