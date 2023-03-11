Andhra Pradesh: 4.56 lakh tonnes of paddy yield is expected in East Godavari this rabi, says District Collector

March 11, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

District Collector K. Madhavilatha has said that an estimated 4.56 lakh metric tonnes of paddy yield was expected in the rabi season 2023 in the East Godavari district.

The paddy harvesting is likely to be commenced by the end of March across the district. In an official release, Mr. Madhavilatha has said, “All the arrangements are being made to procure paddy from April 1 through 329 Rythu Bharosa Kendras. Nearly 80 lakh gunny bags will be used for the paddy procurement”.

The officials of Civil Supply, Revenue, and Agriculture Departments have been directed to prepare for the paddy procurement.