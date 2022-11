Kakinada Special Enforcement Bureau (sand and liquor) ASP P. Srinivas on Tuesday said that 43 persons have been arrested during the four-day drive against ID liquor in the Kakinada district. The SEB teams have also destroyed 3,650 litres of jaggery wash during the raids.

A majority of the cases have been reported in Tuni and Pithapuram areas in the district. Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu has lauded the SEB officials for the drive.