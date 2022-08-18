Andhra Pradesh: ₹4 lakh worth ganja seized in Madanapalle, 3 held

Staff Reporter RAYACHOTI
August 18, 2022 18:26 IST

Police producing the arrested persons and seized ganja stocks at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Madanapalle police on Thursday arrested three persons near the agriculture market yard at Neerugattuvaripalle of Madanapalle municipality for selling ganja, and seized 5 kg of the contraband, worth about ₹4 lakh, and an auto-rickshaw from their possession.

Acting on a tip off about the movements of ganja peddlers, Deputy Superintendent of Police(Madanapalle) A. Ravi Manohar Achari formed a special team with Inspector S. Murali Krishna.

Seeing the police party, the trio reportedly tried to flee but were apprehended.

The accused were identified as Shaik Hussain (46), Avula Raghu (30), and Mahesh (25) – all belonging to Madanapalle.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Shaik Hussain, who formed an acquaintance with a lorry driver in Karnataka, used to procure the stocks through him from the Agency areas of Paderu of Chintapalli of Alluri Sitharamaraju district, and Visakhapatnam, and sell them to customers in small packets.

The trio was booked under the NDPS Act 1985 and sent for remand.

