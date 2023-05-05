Andhra Pradesh: 3D printing provides many advantages for engineering students, says SITAM Director

May 05, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) Director Majji Sasibhusana Rao on Friday said that 3D printing technology was helping engineering students in many ways as they would be able to prepare their project reports and drawings in a flawless manner.

Speaking at a seminar organised on 3D printing and its benefits, he said that the youngsters should update their knowledge in usage of new inventions which would save their time and ensure confident presentation of the reports. The College Principal D.V. Ramamurthy and Centurion University’s Mechanical Department Head S.V.S.K. Deepak were present.