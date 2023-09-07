Andhra Pradesh: 39 TDP activists, including Yuva Galam volunteers, remanded in judicial custody

September 07, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The West Godavari police, who had arrested 39 of the 54 persons booked on charges of rioting during the Yuva Galam padayatra, produced the accused in the court in the early hours of September 7 (Thursday), which remanded them in judicial custody.

The Bhimavaram One-Town police had registered three cases under various IPC sections, including Section 307, against the Yuva Galam volunteers and the Telugu Desam Party leaders, charging them with pelting stones and attacking the police.

Eight persons, including four policemen, were injured in the stole-pelting incident, Superintendent of Police U. Ravi Prakash told The Hindu.

“The court remanded the accused in judicial custody for 14 days. The situation is now peaceful in the town. The remaining accused will be arrested soon,” Mr. Ravi Prakash said.

The arrested were shifted to the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, he added.