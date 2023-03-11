ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: 35 centres to resume apparel production in lace industry in Narsapuram by March-end

March 11, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - NARSAPURAM (WEST GODAVARI)

All the CPCs and CFCs are now functional and repair works have been completed, says DRDA Project Director

The Hindu Bureau

Collector P. Prasanthi interacting with NIFT-Hyderabad team on lace industry at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The West Godavari district authorities have decided to resume apparel production in the lace industry in and around Narsapuram town in West Godavari district by March- end. Recently, 35 Common Production Centres (CPCs) and Common Facility Centres (CFCs), involved in apparel production, were dysfunctional and many of them required repairs of machinery and struggled with lack of staff.  

“All the CPCs and CFCs are now functional and repair works have been completed,” said District Rural Development Authority (DRDA) Project Director M.S.S. Venu Gopal. 

All the CPCs and CFCs are monitored by the State-run Alankrutha Lace Park (ALP) headquartered at Narsapuram. On March 11, West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi and other officials decided to resume production in all the CPCs and CFCs.

NIFT support

The district officials have sought support from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT-Hyderabad) to come up with various new motifs suitable for apparel products to ensure employment for nearly 20,000 people depending on the industry. 

Handicrafts Service Centre (Vijayawada) Assistant Director M. Aparna Lakshmi, District Handloom and Textiles Officer K. Appa Rao, District Cooperative Officer M. Ravikumar and other officials were present.

