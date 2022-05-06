Andhra Pradesh: 340 veterinary doctor posts will be filled soon, says Minister

‘Auditorium will be built at Garividi Veterinary College with ₹5 crore’

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Seediri Appala Raju inaugurating new blocks at Garividi veterinary college in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday said that an auditorium would be constructed on the premises of the veterinary college at Garividi in Vizianagaram district with an estimated cost of ₹5 crore.

Mr. Satyanarayana, along with Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appala Raju, inaugurated four new blocks on the college premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the State government was keen on improving the infrastructure at veterinary colleges as part of the move to encourage animal husbandry in the State. He hoped that the college would become a university in the near future.

Mr. Appala Raju said that around 340 veterinary doctor post will be filled soon. “Special teams comprising veterinary doctors will visit villages and provide services to domestic animals,” said the Minister.

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari and other officials were present on the occasion.