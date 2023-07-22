ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: 33 children of tribal welfare hostel fall ill after consuming chloroquine tablets in Srikakulam district

July 22, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Medical staff were directed to give tablets to students only after lunch to avoid side-effects, says District Medical and Health Officer

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 33 children of tribal welfare hostel located in Budambo of Mandasa mandal of Srikakulam district fell sick after they were given chloroquine tablets. (The tablets are given to treat and prevent malaria). The students who reported ill health on Friday evening were given treatment in Mandasa Primary Health Centre and Palasa area hospital. A few students Jyotsna, Jyotika, Roja, Ashwini, Priya and Prameela were put under observation.

‘All students recovered’

Srikakulam District Medical and Health Officer Boddepalli Meenakshi told The Hindu on Saturday morning that all of them recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

She said all the medical staff were directed to administer the tablets only after lunch to avoid side-effects. “The children in the hostel had breakfast in early hours and medicine was administered at 11 a.m.. Some of them reported ill health after swallowing the tablets on empty stomach,” Ms. Meenakshi said.

