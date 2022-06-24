Andhra Pradesh: 3,239 litre ID liquor, 2,796 kg ganja seized in a week

746 people arrested; 23,760 litre jaggery wash destroyed

The officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) registered 583 cases, including 25 against the ganja smugglers in Andhra Pradesh, in the last week and arrested 746 people including those involved in arrack and ganja cases.

The SEB personnel also seized 3,239 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor, destroyed 23,760 litres of fermented jaggery wash and 2,172 litres of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) during the period.

During the drive, the police seized 2,796 kg ganja and arrested 79 people on charges of peddling. As many as 395 ID liquor manufacturers and ganja smugglers were bound over, said SEB Commissioner Ravi Shankar Ayyanar.

The PD Act has been involved against four habitual offenders, including a woman in Palnadu and Bapatla districts, said SEB Director A. Ramesh Reddy.