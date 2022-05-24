Andhra Pradesh: 32 persons jailed in drunk and drive cases

The Seventh Metropolitan Magistrate Court (Railway Court) awarded imprisonment to 32 vehicle drivers, who were driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Traffic police conducted special drive at various junctions and on all main roads in NTR District Police Commissionerate limits and booked drunk and drive cases against those who were driving after consuming liquor.

The court on Tuesday awarded jail term ranging between one day and seven days, and five accused were asked to stay in court till the working hours were over. Besides, ₹2,000 fine was imposed on all the accused, the police said.