Andhra Pradesh: 30 villages in West Godavari inundated

West Godavari district Collector P. Prasanthi visiting a flood-affected village in Elamanchili mandal on Friday.

July 15, 2022 21:38 IST

People of the affected areas urged to shift to relief camps

With the Godavari in spate, about 30 villages in Achanta, Narsapuram and Elamanchili mandals have been inundated and efforts are on to evacuate the affected people.

“In Narsapuram, three wards have been affected. Badava, Doddipatla and other villages have been marooned,” said West Godavari district Collector P. Prasanthi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Collector, along with the Revenue, Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj, and Civil Supplies officials, visited Vaddi Lanka, Gangadipalem, Elamanchili Lanka. Lakshmipalem and Siragalapalli on Friday.

Ms. Prasanthi asked the residents to cooperate with the officials in evacuating the colonies as the flood water was rising. She enquired about the supply of medicines, milk, bread, biscuits and cooked food.

“We will supply food and essential commodities to the flood victims till the situation returns to normal. People have been requested to move to the relief camps in the nearby habitations,” the Collector said.

Superintendent of Police U. Ravi Prakash, along with DSP P. Veeranjaneya Reddy, visited the habitations in Narsapuram and Elamanchili mandals. He directed the officers to arrange round-the-clock picket and patrolling in the flood-prone villages.

Civil Supplies Minister K. Venkata Nageswara Rao and ZP Chairman K. Srinivas visited Enuguvani Lanka and Doddipatla villages, near Palakol, in the district.

“As the flood water is rising, the government is taking all steps to set up more relief camps and supply essential items to the people in the rehabilitation centres,” the Minister said.