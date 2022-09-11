Andhra Pradesh: 30 SC welfare residential school students gain admission in IITs, says Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Social Welfare M. Nagarjuna on Sunday said 30 students of the SC welfare residential schools had secured admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology after passing the JEE-Advanced, 2022, with flying colours.

In a statement, Mr. Nagarjuna said a total of 72 students had undergone coaching at the three JEE coaching centres at Chinnatekuru, Eedpugallu and Adavitakkellapadu. Of them, 37 qualified in the examination. The qualified students comprised 15 from Chinnatekuru, 10 from Adavitakkellapadu, and five from Eedupugallu.

He said the other qualified students would also be eligible for admission in Central government institutes, including National Institutes of Technology.

Students of private coaching centres here have also secured all-India ranks in the entrance examination.

V. Lakshmi Sri Sai Srinivas from Sarada Educational Institutions, Vijayawada, secured 1,763rd rank; J. Sumanvitha (2,832); J. Hemanth Venkata Sai (2,939); S. Hasitha (3,248); P. Rachel (4,200); N.V.S.N. Sarath Chandra (4,443); M. Sree Meena Kalyani (5,713); and Md. Nauraj (8,240) in the test.

Chairman Y. Ramesh Babu attributed the success to students’ hard work, parents’ cooperation and well-planned teaching modes.