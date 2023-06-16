Andhra Pradesh: 30 lakh house sites given to the poor in last four years, says Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

June 16, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - GUDIVADA (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government distributed 30.60 lakh house sites for the poor in the last four years.

“About 21 lakh houses and 17,000 colonies with necessary infrastructure are under different stages of construction,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while speaking after inaugurating the TIDCO Housing Colony at Mallayyapalem, near Gudivada, on June 16 (Friday).

The Chief Minister said that 16,240 families would reside in the 257-acre PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar (TIDCO Housing Colony).

“TIDCO houses have been given to the beneficiaries at ₹1 each as promised. We are creating habitations, not colonies,” he said.

The TDP government had asked the beneficiaries to pay ₹7.20 lakh per each TIDCO house at ₹3,000 per month for 20 years. “But the YSRCP government is giving the same unit for just ₹1“ he added.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who claims to be the son-in-law of Gudivada, has not given a single house or land patta to the poor in the town. In contrast, during the YSRCP term thousands of women have become owners of houses,” he said.

