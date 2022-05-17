Andhra Pradesh: ₹3 crore seized at Nakkapalli Toll Gate in Anakapalli district

The Nakkapalli police seized ₹3 crore cash, being taken in a car, during a routine check at the Nakkapalli Toll Gate, in the district, on Monday night.

Srinivasa Rao, of Tanuku in West Godavari district, was bringing the cash to the city. He reportedly told the police that he was carrying the cash for a land deal. The police seized the cash and asked him to prove the source of cash. The car and the seized cash were shifted to the police station and the accused was detained.

Further investigation is on.