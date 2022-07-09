Andhra Pradesh: 292 high schools to be upgraded into ‘High School Plus for Girls’

Officials directed to take steps to start admissions and commence classes in the current academic year itself

Decks are being cleared for upgrading 292 high schools across the State into ‘High School Plus for Girls’ in the current academic year (2022-23).

The move is a part of the government decision to establish at least one junior college for girls in every mandal.

Conversion of KGBVs

The State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha has been asked to take steps for upgrading the 328 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) to full-fledged High School Plus institutions.

The Commissioner of Board of Intermediate Education has also been directed to convert one Government Junior College (Co-Education) into Government Junior College for Girls wherever there are more than one such institution and ensure amenities to facilitate commencement of classes in the current academic year (2022-23) itself.

The officials have identified 292 mandals where there are neither Government Junior Colleges for Girls nor KGBVs.

Based on the reports submitted by the respective District Education Officers (DEOs), the conversion of high schools into High School Plus for Girls is being taken up.

The Regional Joint Directors (RJDs) of the School Education Department and the DEOs are tasked with instructing the headmasters of the upgraded high schools to give wide publicity in their mandals and start admissions into Class XI for MPC and BiPC groups initially.

Directive to headmasters

The headmasters of the upgraded High School Plus for Girls have been asked to keep the classrooms, labs, libraries and other facilities ready for the new batch of students. The schools that do not have labs have been directed to utilise the labs of the nearby Model Schools, or Government Junior Colleges (Co-Education).

The heads of the upgraded institutions have also been asked to utilise the services of the existing teaching faculty for Class XI until adequate arrangements are made.