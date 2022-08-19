Andhra Pradesh: 28 passengers injured in two accidents in Sri Sathya Sai district

Eight passengers were injured when the private bus they were travelling in reportedly hit a tomato-laden van at Koduru on the National Highway no-44 on the A.P.-Karnataka border in the early hours on Thursday.

The bus was proceeding from Bengaluru to Hyderabad when the accident occurred.

The Chilamathur police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Hindupur Government General Hospital.

In the second incident, an APSRTC bus, on the way from Peruru to Anantapur, fell on its side reportedly due to the uneven road margin at Puttakanuma village. The police said there were 56 passengers in the bus and 20 of them sustained injuries. All the passengers in both the accidents are said to be out of danger.