Andhra Pradesh: 26 habitations still under floodwater in Eluru district

Essential goods being loaded onto boats in the cut-off villages in Velerupadu mandal in Eluru district on Thursday.

Officials using boats to distribute essential commodities to the victims

About 26 habitations in Velerupadu and Kukunur mandals were still under floodwaters on the 11th day of Godavari floods in Eluru district on Thursday.

The villages were completely cut off from the mainland. The Koya and Kondareddi tribes were taking shelter atop the hills.

Boats were the only mode of transport in the hamlets as water stagnated up to a height of 10 feet.

Officials were supplying rice, dal, edible oil, cooking gas, medicines, sugar, milk, bread, biscuits, drinking water and vegetables to the villagers. Relief and medical camps were being continued in the cut-off villages, the officials said.

District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that Revenue, Medical and Health, Panchayat, AP-Transco, Tribal Welfare and other departments were taking up relief operations.

“This is the biggest flood in the last four decades. Every year, floodwaters recede in four to five days. But this year, water is stagnated up to a height of 15 feet as a result of which electric poles have been completely inundated,” said Rajanna Dora of Dacharam.

Officials said mechanised and country boats had been arranged to distribute essential commodities.

“In all, 126 habitations have been inundated in Velerupadu and Kukunur mandals. Floodwater has receded in 100 habitations. Tribal hamlets on the Godavari banks are still flooded,” said a volunteer engaged in relief and rescue operations.

“Relief and medical camps will be conducted until floodwater recedes in all the habitations,” said District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director K. Srinivas, who visited Pedaravigudem and Sridhara Veleru villages in Kukunur mandal.

APEPDCL Eluru district Superintending Engineer G. Shyam Babu said power supply was restored in 106 villages, and efforts were being made to supply power to the remaining.

“Power has been restored in 36 habitations in Velerupadu mandal and 70 in Kukunur mandal. It will be restored at Lachagudem, Koundanyamukthi, Kommugudem and Rudramkota once the floodwaters recede,” Mr. Shyam Babu said.