Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: 25-student team to visit Punjab on cultural, linguistic exchange tour

South Central Railway (SCR) officials giving a send-off to the students, at the Vijayawada railway station on Monday.
Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA August 01, 2022 23:58 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 23:58 IST

Twenty-five students from different schools in the State, who embarked on a cultural and linguistic exchange tour to Punjab as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav — Ek Bharat Sreshth Bharat initiative — were given a grand send-off by railway officials on Monday.

Students of Zilla Parishad High School, Kendriya Vidyala Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalana and AP Model Schools of all the districts accompanied by their teachers boarded the Janmabhoomi Express under the guidance of Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, Department of School Education.

The team will reach Visakhapatnam and proceed to Jalandhar. Vijayawada Station Director P.N.B. Prasad flagged off the tour at Vijayawada railway station.

“The Government of India has launched the programme to honour the legacy of the freedom struggle and to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence. The initiative will propagate the rich history and culture of our country,” Mr. Prasad said.

The students will visit museums, monuments and participate in seminars and observe the culture of Punjab, which was paired with Andhra Pradesh, as part of the celebrations.

