Andhra Pradesh: 25 red sanders logs seized, 1 held in Railway Kodur

November 16, 2022 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

Members of the Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 25 logs, worth ₹60 lakh, and arrested a person in Railway Kodur area of Annamayya district on Tuesday.

Trending

  1. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  2. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  5. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them

ADVERTISEMENT

Govindaswamy (42), of Tiruvannamalai district in Tamil Nadu, was nabbed when he was moving suspiciously in the vicinity of Seshachalam forest.

Upon questioning, he revealed the presence of a dump. The task force had intensified combing in the forest in the recent times, Superintendent of Police M. Sundara Rao said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US