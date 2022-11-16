Andhra Pradesh: 25 red sanders logs seized, 1 held in Railway Kodur

November 16, 2022 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - TIRUPATI

Members of the Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 25 logs, worth ₹60 lakh, and arrested a person in Railway Kodur area of Annamayya district on Tuesday.

Trending

ADVERTISEMENT

Govindaswamy (42), of Tiruvannamalai district in Tamil Nadu, was nabbed when he was moving suspiciously in the vicinity of Seshachalam forest.

Upon questioning, he revealed the presence of a dump. The task force had intensified combing in the forest in the recent times, Superintendent of Police M. Sundara Rao said.

ADVERTISEMENT