Andhra Pradesh: 242 Haj pilgrims from Rayalaseema region return

The Haj pilgrims coming out of Bengaluru arport on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrnagement

The first batch of 242 Haj pilgrims from the Rayalaseema region landed in Bengaluru airport on Friday, after their pilgrimage.

Andhra Pradesh Haj Committee Chairperson B.S. Ghouse Lazam said that these pilgrims left for Madina on June 14 from Bengaluru. Arrangements have been made to send them to their native places in Anantapur and Chittoor districts.

Madnapalle MLA Mohammed Nawaz Basha and Karnataka Haj Committee Chairman Raufuddin Kacheriwala received the pilgrims at Bengaluru airport.

Another group of 914 pilgrims left for Madina from Samshabad airport in Hyderabad on June 27, 28, and 30. They will return in the next few days, said Mr. Nawaz Basha.