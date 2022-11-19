  1. EPaper
Andhra Pradesh: 2024 Assembly elections put an end to Chandrababu Naidu’s political career, says Kannababu

‘The TDP chief’s new style of verbal attack on the opposition is objectionable. It shows his frustration on the success of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’

November 19, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
Kurasala Kannababu

Kakinada Rural MLA and former Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Saturday said that 2024 Assembly elections would put an end to Telugu Desam Party(TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s political career.

Speaking to newsmen here on Saturday, Mr. Kannababu said “Mr. Naidu has served for three terms as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The 2024 Assembly elections will be his last and chances of him entering the next Assembly are bleak.”

“Mr. Naidu’s new style of verbal attack on the opposition is objectionable. It shows his frustration on the success of Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy,” said Mr. Kannababu. 

On crisis in aqua industry, Mr. Kannababu has said, “The aqua feed companies owned by Mr. Naidu’s supporters hiked the prices leading to rise in the input cost. However, the State government is tackling the problem.”  

