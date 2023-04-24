Andhra Pradesh: 20-year-old struck dead by lightning in Vizianagaram district

April 24, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

A 20-year-old youth died after being struck by lightning at Gajularega in Vizianagaram district while he was playing cricket with his friends. According to locals, Israel died on the spot and three other friends Suresh, Akhil and Vijay received serious injuries in the incident. The injured were shifted to the government hospital and the condition of Suresh is said to be critical. Other boys who were playing cricket were shocked with the incident as the day was sunny till evening. The police reached the spot and enquired about the incident.