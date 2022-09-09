Andhra Pradesh: 19,000 cusecs of water discharged from Somasila reservoir

Incessant rains lash the catchment areas of Penna

Special Correspondent NELLORE
September 09, 2022 21:23 IST

More than 19,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the Somasila reservoir downstream the Penna as incessant rains lashed the catchment areas on Friday.

Anticipating flash floods, the Nellore district administration alerted the people living on the banks of the swollen Penna not to venture into the river. The irrigation authorities maintained a flood cushion of 6.17 tmc ft as the reservoir, the lifeline of Nellore district, received an inflows of over 15,500 cusecs as Kundu, a tributary of the Penna, received heavy inflows following floods in the Krishna river.

With an inflows of 10,390 cusecs, the storage in Kandaleru reservoir went up to 47.41 tmc ft during the period. The water discharge was maintained at 815 cusecs.

Meanwhile, District Meteorological Officer M. Muralikrishna said that a low-pressure area had formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The weather system is likely to strengthen in the next 36 hours. Under its influence, light to moderate rains are likely to occur during the period.

