Andhra Pradesh: 19 passengers injured as APSRTC bus overturns in Srikakulam district

June 06, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

There is no life threat to any passenger in the incident, say doctors

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 19 passengers received minor injuries after an APSRTC bus overturned on the Narasannapeta-Patapatnam route on Tuesday afternoon.

According to locals, the steering of the bus was broken and that would have led to the overturning of the bus immediately. The bus driver and conductor were also among the injured.

All have been shifted to Narasannapeta government hospital for the treatment. The doctors said that there was no life threat to any passenger in the incident. The incident took place near Komarthi Junction when the bus was going from Srikakulam to Patapatnam via Narasannapeta. The traffic was disrupted for a couple of hours with the incident. Senior APSRTC officials rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident. Local police officials extended their helping hand to the patients in getting treatment at the hospital. The passengers who escaped without any injuries travelled to their destination in other RTC buses.

