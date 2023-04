April 01, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

East Godavari in-charge SP Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy on Saturday handed over 170 stolen mobile phones to the owners in Rajamahendravaram. The total worth of the mobile phones recovered from the accused is around ₹36 lakh.

Speaking to the media at a press conference here, Mr. Sudheer Kumar has appealed to the public to lodge a complaint via the ‘Chat BoT’ to trace the stolen cell phones. The petitioner can register the complaint by sending a message to 94932-06459.