Andhra Pradesh: 17 tribal girls land jobs under ‘Prerana’ initiative

They underwent training in nursing, says Rampachodavaram ASP

Staff Reporter RAMPACHODAVARAM
August 22, 2022 20:53 IST

Rampachodavaram ASP Krishnakanth Patil on Monday said that a batch of 17 tribal girls had been provided employment in Hyderabad as part of the 'Prerana' initiative launched by the Alluri Sitarama Raju district police.

The first batch of girls have been trained in nursing and recruited by Hyderabad-based Nagavali Employment Training Centre. The girls will be given a monthly salary package of ₹17,000, apart from accommodation facility.

“The district police and the Red Cross authorities will be in touch with the girls to address their grievances at their work place, if any. The second batch will soon be trained,” said Mr. Krishnakanth Patil.

