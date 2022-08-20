Andhra Pradesh: 17 Aadhaar centres to be opened in Rampachodavaram Agency

Five mobile centres would be set up for enrolment, corrections and changes

T. Appala Naidu RAMPACHODAVARAM (ASR DISTRICT)
August 20, 2022 19:11 IST

Rampachodavaram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Suraj Ganore Dhananjay has said that 17 new Aadhaar centres would be opened in the Rampachodavaram agency. 

In an official release, Mr. Dhananajy, who is also Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district Joint Collector, said that five mobile Aadhaar centres would be launched for enrolment of new cards, corrections and changes. 

The State government has proposed new Aadhaar centres in the agency, where many people have died in road mishaps on their way to Aadhaar centres in the erstwhile East Godavari Agency. At present, many people are in need of making changes in their Aadhaar cards, mainly age and address. 

Aadhaar centres would be opened at D. Bhimavaram, Rayapalli, Konalova, Addateelgala,Indukuru, Gangavaram, Nellipudi, Molleru, Jaderu, Rajavommangi, Vemulakonda, Peda Geddada, Mudicharla, Bolagonda, B. Velamalakota and K. Erragonda, he said.

