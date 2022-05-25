Andhra Pradesh: 160-strong contingent to represent State at Khelo India Youth Games

Tourism Minister urges athletes to give their best

Sports Minister R.K. Roja interacting with athletes who were selected for the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 from Andhra Pradesh, at a meeting in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Tourism Minister urges athletes to give their best

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement R.K. Roja expressed hope that athletes from Andhra Pradesh would outperform those from other States and win the most number of medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 (KIYG) to be held in Haryana from June 3 to June 13.

Ms. Roja, along with Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh chairman Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy, managing director and vice chairman N. Prabhakar Reddy, took part in a ‘Khelo Andhra-Jaya Ho Andhra’ meeting with the athletes who were selected for the KIYG. Ms. Roja applied vermilion on the athletes’ forehead in a mark of encouragement.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that selection of 160 athletes for the fourth edition of KIYG is a sign of progress for the State in sports and games. She congratulated the athletes and said that most of those who were selected for the sport meet are girls. Ms. Roja said she would visit the athletes in Haryana.

Mr. Siddhartha Reddy called upon the athletes to give their best and win laurels for the State.

A contingent of 160 athletes is going to compete in 19 disciplines in the nationwide 4 th Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula of Haryana. During the past three years, the number of athletes who competed in the Games was between 60 and 100.

In the first edition of the KIYG in 2018, 109 athletes participated and won seven medals including three gold, and in 2019, 150 athletes participated and won 20 medals including five gold. In the 3 rd year (2020), 91 athletes participated and won 17 medals including three gold.

Athlete Sk. Jafreen who won bronze at the Deaf Olympics in Brazil was felicitated by Ms. Roja and Mr. Siddhartha Reddy on the occasion.