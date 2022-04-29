Andhra Pradesh: ₹16-crore road project proposed in Kakinada

Smart City Corporation Limited Chairperson Krithika Shukla proposed to spend ₹16 crore on road infrastructure in the city during the 33 rd directors’ meeting here on Friday.

Ms. Krithika directed the engineering officials to complete the preparation of an action plan on road infrastructure projects, which will be undertaken under the Smart City Mission.

Referring to ongoing projects, she asked the officials and contractors to ensure completion of the construction of Science Centre and Godavari Kalakshetra.

Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Smart City Mission Executive Officer Ch. Nageswara Rao and other officials were present on the occasion.